Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $1,263,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 92.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 87,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 42,148 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.5% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

