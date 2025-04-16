Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAND. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Bandwidth stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. 29,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,702. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $351.27 million, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.89. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $209.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.68 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 3,770 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $59,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,251.60. This trade represents a 16.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 9,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,540.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,319. This represents a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,220 shares of company stock worth $1,000,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Bandwidth by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

