Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion.

BAC stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $289.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of America stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

