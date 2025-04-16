Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Down 1.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) dropped 1.1% on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $42.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as low as $37.42 and last traded at $37.59. Approximately 13,916,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 39,295,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research raised their target price on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $285.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

