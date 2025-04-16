Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cfra Research Analyst Says

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cfra Research to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.11% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bank of America
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
Further Reading
