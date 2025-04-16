Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $70,185,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,839,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,980,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,265,000 after acquiring an additional 506,491 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,256,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,111,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas L. Col acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,850. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 98.63%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.