Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 18.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 70.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HRB stock opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

