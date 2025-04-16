Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 55,690 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,707 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 55,690 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,500,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 33.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 367,835 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $67,009.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,944.12. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 31,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $210,267.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,305.10. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,540 shares of company stock worth $1,530,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

