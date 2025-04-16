Bankinter (BKNIY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.
Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Bankinter had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, analysts expect Bankinter to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bankinter Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.
Bankinter Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BKNIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bankinter to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
