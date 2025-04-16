Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,098,400 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the March 15th total of 523,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,661.3 days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

BKIMF traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

