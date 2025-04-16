Barclays PLC Has $82.05 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,586 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.37% of Cincinnati Financial worth $82,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $133.33 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $161.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.86 and a 200-day moving average of $142.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

