Barclays PLC Has $84.98 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345,835 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Prudential Financial worth $84,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 87,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $2,499,989.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,989.84. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.