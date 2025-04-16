Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,608 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.27% of Corteva worth $104,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Corteva by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,838 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,146,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entruity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $66.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

