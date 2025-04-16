Barclays PLC Sells 50,849 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,849 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Hess worth $109,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,930,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,787,000 after buying an additional 927,093 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Hess by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 594,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,064,000 after purchasing an additional 384,595 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,056,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,158,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 744,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,031,000 after purchasing an additional 299,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Down 0.5 %

HES stock opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $163.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.08 and its 200 day moving average is $142.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HES

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.