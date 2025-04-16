Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 285.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,002 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.66% of Barnes Group worth $15,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 820.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

B opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

