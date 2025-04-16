Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
Basilea Pharmaceutica stock remained flat at $51.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.10. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $54.00.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile
