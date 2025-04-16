BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BESIY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut BE Semiconductor Industries from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.75. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.86.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $163.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BE Semiconductor Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $2.0024 dividend. This is an increase from BE Semiconductor Industries’s previous dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.32%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

