Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1157 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BDRFY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,915. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

