Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1157 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of BDRFY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,915. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
