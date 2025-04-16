BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $668.13 and last traded at $668.13. Approximately 86 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 94 shares. The stock had previously closed at $678.72.

BELIMO Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $678.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $689.31.

About BELIMO

(Get Free Report)

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators, including non fail-safe and fail safe actuators; fast running and linear actuators; fire damper and smoke control actuators; variable air volume; valve actuators; actuators for harsh environmental conditions; and damper actuator accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.