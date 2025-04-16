Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 299 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,265,000 after acquiring an additional 58,739 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,881,000 after purchasing an additional 299,520 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,063,000 after purchasing an additional 520,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masco by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,766,000 after buying an additional 360,931 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Masco by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,103,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,569,000 after buying an additional 185,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $76.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Masco from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.37.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

