Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 7,330 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 166.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Morton Community Bank raised its position in Sysco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Stock Performance
Shares of SYY opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.23.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research raised shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
