Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $730,000 Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,110,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,361,000 after purchasing an additional 496,923 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,026,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,238,000 after buying an additional 33,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,552,000 after buying an additional 445,398 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 939,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,852,000 after acquiring an additional 61,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 112.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AB. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

