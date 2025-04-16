Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,656,000. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,383,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1,793.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 326,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after buying an additional 309,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5,063.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 250,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,980,000 after acquiring an additional 245,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.