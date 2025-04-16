Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $850,000 Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

BATS:MOAT opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.18.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

