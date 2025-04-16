Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $948,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,756,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 733,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,085,000 after purchasing an additional 580,967 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 114,444.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,809,000 after purchasing an additional 342,189 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,455,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,926,000 after buying an additional 292,907 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of KLA by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 357,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,145,000 after buying an additional 226,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
KLA Stock Performance
Shares of KLAC stock opened at $676.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $702.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $693.06. KLA Co. has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
KLA Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on KLA from $825.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.11.
Read Our Latest Analysis on KLA
Insider Activity at KLA
In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.