Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

