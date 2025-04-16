Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,825 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,068.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 226,335 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 158,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,913,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.