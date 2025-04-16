Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 494 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.36.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $228.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

