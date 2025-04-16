Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 734 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,054,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,829,000 after buying an additional 150,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,412,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,300,000 after acquiring an additional 387,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,351,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $158,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $66.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $60.19.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

