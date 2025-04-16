Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

BNTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Benitec Biopharma from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTC opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $320.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.19. Research analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Benitec Biopharma news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L bought 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $11,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,793,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,312,185. The trade was a 11.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,960,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,165,000 after buying an additional 130,956 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,939,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,643 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,616,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,904 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,972,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,129 shares during the period. Finally, Infinitum Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,652,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

