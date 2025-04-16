Bentley Systems (BSY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY):

4/16/2025 – Bentley Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Bentley Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Bentley Systems was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Bentley Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Bentley Systems is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Bentley Systems was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

2/27/2025 – Bentley Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Bentley Systems was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/25/2025 – Bentley Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.36. 1,955,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $249,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 30.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 77,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

