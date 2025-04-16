Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3,355.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.