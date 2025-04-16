Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Landstar System by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,448,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Landstar System by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.92.

Landstar System Stock Down 2.6 %

LSTR stock opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.99 and a 12-month high of $196.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

