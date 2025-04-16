Bessemer Group Inc. Has $401,000 Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 3.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $686,769.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,093.60. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $150,174.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,635,308.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,105 shares of company stock worth $3,075,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on POWI

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ POWI opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.