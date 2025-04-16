Bessemer Group Inc. Has $487,000 Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 110.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,861,000 after purchasing an additional 174,586 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.33.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $464.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.69 and a 12 month high of $468.00.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

