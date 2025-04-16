Bessemer Group Inc. Has $597,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,856 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 221,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Centene by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd grew its position in shares of Centene by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Centene by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,082,000 after buying an additional 343,559 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. Argus lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

Centene stock opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

