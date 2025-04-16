Bessemer Group Inc. Has $692,000 Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Toro by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Toro by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,123,000 after acquiring an additional 60,068 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32.

Toro Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

