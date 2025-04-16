Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Universal Display by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 761.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED stock opened at $116.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.82. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $103.70 and a 52-week high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

