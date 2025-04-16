Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $438,000 in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 193.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 4,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Canada Goose Stock Up 0.3 %

Canada Goose stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $759.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

(Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.