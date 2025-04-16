Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,062 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $51,794,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,623,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,264,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,618,000 after buying an additional 1,320,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,938,000 after buying an additional 116,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $574,672.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. This represents a 13.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $155.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

