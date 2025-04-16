Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 548.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $155.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.77. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $275.58.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

