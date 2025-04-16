Best Social Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 13th

Shopify, Mondelez International, Vertiv, HubSpot, and Expedia Group are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business centers on social media platforms and online communication services. These stocks typically benefit from rapid user growth and evolving digital advertising markets, but they can also be volatile due to changing consumer trends and regulatory challenges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.71. 18,094,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,229,511. The firm has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.48. Shopify has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,840,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,489. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,182,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.50.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

HUBS traded up $9.01 on Friday, reaching $527.88. 996,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,316. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $652.29 and its 200-day moving average is $659.74. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,866.02, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.53. 3,123,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,310. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.02. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

