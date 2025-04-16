BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 19,786,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 23,979,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

The company has a market cap of $744.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In related news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $132,005.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,205.50. The trade was a 13.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 57.9% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 107,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 479,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 174,815 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

