Billington (LON:BILN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 338 ($4.47), with a volume of 91358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.63).

Billington Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 461.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 470.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Billington (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Billington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Billington Holdings Plc will post 54.222973 earnings per share for the current year.

Billington Company Profile

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.

