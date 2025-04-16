Biogen’s (BIIB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $298.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Biogen from $156.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.15.

Biogen Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Biogen has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,926.36. This trade represents a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 640.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 9,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

