Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Update

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the March 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BITGF remained flat at $8.77 on Wednesday. Biotage AB has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.
Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile
