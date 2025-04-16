Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Update

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the March 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BITGF remained flat at $8.77 on Wednesday. Biotage AB has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

Biotage AB (publ) provides solutions and products in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation products; plasmid purification solutions; oligo synthesis solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

