Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Down 49.2% in March

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,400 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the March 15th total of 565,600 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Bit Origin as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Origin Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ BTOG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. 3,320,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,121,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Bit Origin has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

