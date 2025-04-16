BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Here’s Why

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.62. 2,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 161,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BitFuFu in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

BitFuFu Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $747.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.28.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $99.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.29 million. BitFuFu had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BitFuFu Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BitFuFu

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in BitFuFu in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BitFuFu by 14.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Company Profile

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

