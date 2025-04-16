BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,179 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $15,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 460.8% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BTZ stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.