BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $889.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $937.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $987.19. The company has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total transaction of $408,229.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,656.40. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.